Senior former U.S. officials arrive in Taiwan

Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, on a trip that has angered Beijing.

The three arrived in an unmarked private jet that landed at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport, and were met off the aircraft by Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and the top U.S. diplomat in Taipei, Brent Christensen, in footage carried live on Taiwanese television stations.

