Shanghai aiming for zero-COVID at community level by mid-May -city official
SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Shanghai is aiming to reach zero-COVID at the community level by mid-May and will then start to steadily ease traffic restrictions and open shops, the city's deputy mayor Wu Qing said on Friday.
The fight against China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak "still requires the joint exertions of every citizen," Wu told a briefing, adding that victory was getting closer.
Reporting by David Stanway and Wang Yifan; Editing by Tom Hogue
