Shanghai aiming for zero-COVID at community level by mid-May -city official

A worker in a protective suit helps an old man with a wheelchair during lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Shanghai is aiming to reach zero-COVID at the community level by mid-May and will then start to steadily ease traffic restrictions and open shops, the city's deputy mayor Wu Qing said on Friday.

The fight against China's biggest-ever COVID-19 outbreak "still requires the joint exertions of every citizen," Wu told a briefing, adding that victory was getting closer.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Stanway and Wang Yifan; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.