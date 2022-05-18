A man walks past Lujiazui financial district, seen across the Huangpu river, amid the lockdown in Pudong area to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

SHANGHAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai authorities issued a new 'white' list containing 864 financial institutions, allowing them to resume work, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The move is part of the financial hub's plan to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume after a nearly two-month-long lockdown that halted most economic activity.

The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a Reuters query for comments.

The state-owned Shanghai Securities News reported the approval earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Winni Zhou, Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.