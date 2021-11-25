China
Shanghai city reports three local COVID-19 confirmed cases
1 minute read
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai city found three locally transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms, Wu Jinglei, a local health official, told a news briefing.
The three individuals were friends who had long period of being in close contact before their diagnosis, and it remains unclear whether they were linked to clusters in other parts of China, Wu said.
Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Catherine Evans
