Shanghai Disney Resort says to reopen Disneyland theme park on June 30

Visitors wearing protective face masks pose for a picture at Shanghai Disney Resort as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens following a shutdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Tuesday it will reopen Disneyland theme park on June 30.

"The magic is back!" the company said on its Weibo account.

The Resort reopened Disneytown and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel on June 16. read more

Shanghai Disney Resort has been closed since March 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in China.

Fresh waves of COVID-19 cases since March prompted the Chinese government to adopt stringent measures to cut off the spread, including shutting numerous public venues. The Universal Beijing Resort was closed for nearly two months and was reopened on June 25. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.