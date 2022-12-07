Shanghai Disneyland theme park to reopen on Thursday
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disneyland theme park will reopen to visitors on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday.
The statement was made after China announced further easing of its COVID-19 control measures.
The theme part was closed on Nov. 29 to comply with COVID prevention measures.
Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing, Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.