Shanghai faces 'relatively high' risk of further COVID community spread
BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China's commercial hub Shanghai faces a "relatively high" risk of further community transmission of COVID-19, Lei Zhenglong, an official at the National Health Commission, said on Friday.
Shanghai reopened most cinemas on Friday, sticking to a plan of gradual resumption of daily activities after lifting a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in June, while also trying, like several other Chinese cities, to contain resurgent infections. read more
Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Mark Heinrich
