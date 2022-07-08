Shanghai faces 'relatively high' risk of further COVID community spread

A man helps a woman to consume a packet of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) Lianhua Qingwen, as she sits by the side of a road outside a residential compound, during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China April 5, 2022. Picture taken April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - China's commercial hub Shanghai faces a "relatively high" risk of further community transmission of COVID-19, Lei Zhenglong, an official at the National Health Commission, said on Friday.

Shanghai reopened most cinemas on Friday, sticking to a plan of gradual resumption of daily activities after lifting a two-month COVID-19 lockdown in June, while also trying, like several other Chinese cities, to contain resurgent infections. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.