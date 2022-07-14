Shanghai issues third heatwave red alert for this summer

A man wearing face mask reacts on a street amid a heatwave warning, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai, China's financial hub, issued its third heatwave red alert for the summer on Thursday, signalling temperatures will rise to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) over the next 24 hours.

Tempreture downtown is expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, Shanghai Meteorological Sevice said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.