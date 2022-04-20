1 minute read
Shanghai official says city has achieved zero COVID cases at community level in two districts
SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai has brought virus transmission outside quarantined areas down to zero in two city districts and the city's COVID-19 outbreak is seeing a downward trend, a city official said on Wednesday.
The number of people categorised in the city's highest-risk "sealed areas", on whom the most stringent movements curbs on placed, has reduced significantly, Shanghai health official Wu Qianyu said at a daily press conference.
Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ella Cao; Editing by Tom Hogue
