Shanghai official says city has achieved zero COVID cases at community level in two districts

A medical worker in a protective suit collects swab from a resident at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site inside a residential compound under lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai has brought virus transmission outside quarantined areas down to zero in two city districts and the city's COVID-19 outbreak is seeing a downward trend, a city official said on Wednesday.

The number of people categorised in the city's highest-risk "sealed areas", on whom the most stringent movements curbs on placed, has reduced significantly, Shanghai health official Wu Qianyu said at a daily press conference.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ella Cao; Editing by Tom Hogue

