Shanghai orders mass COVID testing each weekend until end-July

A worker in a protective suit walks on a pedestrian crossing at an intersection in Lujiazui financial district, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai will require all of its 16 districts to organise mass COVID testing for residents every weekend until the end of July, a city official said on Wednesday.

Zhao Dandan said that said that all districts will organise "community screenings" each weekend.

Should a district find any community transmission during the week, it will be required to conduct a full screening during which all residents will be subjected to "closed management" movement restrictions until testing is over, he added.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Albee Zhang; Editing by Andrew Heavens

