Shanghai reports 10 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 5 symptomatic for July 19

People wear face masks as they walk in an old river town, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 10 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 19, down from 19 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were five, up from four the day before, the city government said on Wednesday.

Zero cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for July 19, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

