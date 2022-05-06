1 minute read
Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-related deaths for May 5, vs 13 a day earlier
SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - China's eastern financial hub of Shanghai reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths for May 5, down from 13 a day earlier, the local government said in a statement on Friday.
The city reported 4,024 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 5, down from 4,390 a day earlier.
Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 245, down from 261 a day earlier, it said.
Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
