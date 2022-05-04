1 minute read
Shanghai reports 13 new COVID-related deaths for May 4, versus 16 a day earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 (Reuters) - China's eastern financial hub of Shanghai reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths for May 4, down from 16 a day earlier, the local government said in a statement on Thursday.
The city reported 4,390 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 4, down from 4,722 a day earlier.
Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 261, up from 260 a day earlier, it said.
Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Himani Sarkar
