Shanghai reports 13 new COVID-related deaths for May 6, vs 12 a day earlier
SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - China's eastern financial hub of Shanghai reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths for May 6, up from 12 a day earlier, the local government said in a statement on Saturday.
The city reported 3,961 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 6, down from 4,024 a day earlier.
Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 253, up from 245 a day earlier, it said.
