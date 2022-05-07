Shanghai reports 13 new COVID-related deaths for May 6, vs 12 a day earlier

A resident looks out through a gap in the barrier at a residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - China's eastern financial hub of Shanghai reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths for May 6, up from 12 a day earlier, the local government said in a statement on Saturday.

The city reported 3,961 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 6, down from 4,024 a day earlier.

Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 253, up from 245 a day earlier, it said.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Li Hongwei; Editing by Sandra Maler

