Shanghai reports 1,305 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 144 symptomatic cases for May 11
SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 1,305 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 11, up from 1,259 a day earlier, the city's health authority said on Thursday.
Confirmed symptomatic cases fell to 144 from 228 the previous day.
Shanghai reported five new COVID 19-related deaths on Wednesday, down from seven a day earlier.
The city is battling China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, with most of the its 25 million residents under some form of lockdown.
Reporting by Zhang Yan; Editing by Himani Sarkar
