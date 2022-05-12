Shanghai reports 1,305 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 144 symptomatic cases for May 11

A worker in a protective suit rests on a street during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, May 12 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 1,305 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 11, up from 1,259 a day earlier, the city's health authority said on Thursday.

Confirmed symptomatic cases fell to 144 from 228 the previous day.

Shanghai reported five new COVID 19-related deaths on Wednesday, down from seven a day earlier.

The city is battling China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, with most of the its 25 million residents under some form of lockdown.

Reporting by Zhang Yan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.