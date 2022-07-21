Shanghai reports 14 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 3 symptomatic for July 20

People line up to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nucleic acid testing site at a residential area, following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai,China July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, July 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 14 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 20, up from 10 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were three, down from five the day before, the city government said on Thursday.

Four cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 20, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

