Shanghai reports 15 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 3 symptomatic for July 21
SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 15 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 21, up from 14 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were three, the same as the day before, the city government said on Friday.
No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with four the day before.
Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for July 21, unchanged from a day earlier.
Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
