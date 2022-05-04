Shanghai reports 16 new COVID-related deaths, down from 20 a day earlier

A man in a protective suit rides a bike on a street during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

May 4 (Reuters) - China's eastern financial hub Shanghai reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths on May 3, down from 20 a day earlier, the local government said on Wednesday.

The city reported 4,722 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 3, versus 5,395 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.

Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 260, down from 274 in the previous day, it said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.