Shanghai reports 19 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 4 symptomatic for July 18

People show their health code app as they enter a business area before office hours, following a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China, July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 19 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 18, up from 14 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were four, up from three the day before, the city government said on Tuesday.

Zero cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with none the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for July 18, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Himani Sarkar

