Shanghai reports 19,660 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 322 symptomatic cases on April 6

People line up to buy food at a main shopping area following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, April 7 (Reuters) - The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai reported 19,660 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 322 new symptomatic cases on April 6, the local government said on Thursday.

The number of asymptomatic cases was up from 16,766 a day earlier. The number of symptomatic cases also rose from 311.

Shanghai is currently under a city-wide lockdown as authorities work to contain the city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.

Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

