Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 13















SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 13, up from one a day earlier, and 13 local asymptomatic cases, up from nine the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 13, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar











