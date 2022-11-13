Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 13

A man measures the body temperature of a woman as she sits by the side of a road outside a residential compound, during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China April 5, 2022. Picture taken April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 13, up from one a day earlier, and 13 local asymptomatic cases, up from nine the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Nov. 13, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

