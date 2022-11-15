Shanghai reports 2 symptomatic, 14 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 15

[1/2] A bride gets tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nucleic acid testing site, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song















SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported two new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 15, up from none a day earlier, and 14 local asymptomatic cases, down from 16 the previous day, the city government said on Wednesday.

One case was reported outside quarantined areas versus none the previous day.

Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler











