Shanghai reports 20,398 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 824 symptomatic cases on April 7

People sit at a vaccination site after receiving a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organised visit, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, April 8 (Reuters) - The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai reported 20,398 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 824 new symptomatic cases on April 7, the local government said on Friday.

The number of asymptomatic cases was up from 19,660 a day earlier. The number of symptomatic cases also rose from 322.

Shanghai is currently under a city-wide lockdown as authorities work to contain the city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.