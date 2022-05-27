Shanghai reports 219 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 45 symptomatic cases for May 26

A man takes picture on an empty street during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 219 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 26, down from 290 a day earlier, while symptomatic cases also fell to 45 from 48, the city government said on Friday.

Zero new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as a day earlier.

Shanghai recorded one COVID-19-related death for May 26, versus one a day earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.