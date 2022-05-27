Shanghai reports 219 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 45 symptomatic cases for May 26
SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 219 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 26, down from 290 a day earlier, while symptomatic cases also fell to 45 from 48, the city government said on Friday.
Zero new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as a day earlier.
Shanghai recorded one COVID-19-related death for May 26, versus one a day earlier.
