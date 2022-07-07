Shanghai reports 22 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 32 symptomatic for July 6

People, wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk past a barrier on a street on a border between Shanghai and Jiangsu Province in Shanghai, China July 1, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 22 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 6, up from 15 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases rose to 32 from 9, the city government said on Thursday.

Two new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to zero cases a day before.

Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 6, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Wang Jing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

