Shanghai reports 22 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 32 symptomatic for July 6
SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 22 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 6, up from 15 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases rose to 32 from 9, the city government said on Thursday.
Two new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to zero cases a day before.
Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 6, unchanged from a day earlier.
Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Wang Jing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
