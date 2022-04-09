Shanghai reports 22,609 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, 1,015 symptomatic cases for April 8

Residents line up for nucleic acid testing at a residential area, during the second stage of a two-stage lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai reported 22,609 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 1,015 new symptomatic cases on April 8, the local government said on Saturday.

The number of asymptomatic cases was up from 20,398 a day earlier. The number of symptomatic cases also rose from 824.

Shanghai is currently under a city-wide lockdown as authorities work to contain the city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.

