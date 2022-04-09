1 minute read
Shanghai reports 22,609 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, 1,015 symptomatic cases for April 8
SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai reported 22,609 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 1,015 new symptomatic cases on April 8, the local government said on Saturday.
The number of asymptomatic cases was up from 20,398 a day earlier. The number of symptomatic cases also rose from 824.
Shanghai is currently under a city-wide lockdown as authorities work to contain the city's biggest ever COVID-19 outbreak.
Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler
