Shanghai reports 3 asymptomatic, 0 symptomatic COVID cases for Sept 18
SHANGHAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 18, up from zero a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Monday.
Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 18, unchanged from a day earlier.
