Shanghai reports 3 asymptomatic, 0 symptomatic COVID cases for Sept 18

A man rides a vehicle carrying a woman past a police car outside a residential compound, during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China April 5, 2022. Picture taken April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported three new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Sept. 18, up from zero a day earlier, while no local symptomatic cases were reported, the same as the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Sept. 18, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

