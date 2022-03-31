1 minute read
Shanghai reports 355 new symptomatic, 5,298 new asymptomatic COVID cases for March 30
SHANGHAI, March 31 (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai reported 5,298 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 355 symptomatic cases for March 30, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Thursday.
That compared with 5,656 new asymptomatic cases and 326 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.
Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing.
