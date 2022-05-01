Shanghai reports 38 new COVID deaths for April 30 versus 47 a day earlier

Workers in protective suits ride bicycles on a street amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during the Labour Day holiday in Shanghai, China April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

BEIJING, May 1 (Reuters) - China's eastern commercial hub of Shanghai reported 38 new COVID-19 related deaths on April 30, down from 47 a day earlier, the local health authority said on Sunday.

The city found 7,084 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on April 30 versus 8,932 a day earlier, the authority said in a statement.

New local symptomatic cases stood at 788 versus 1,249 the previous day.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Jing Xu Editing by Chris Reese

