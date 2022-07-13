Shanghai reports 42 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 5 symptomatic for July 13

People wear face masks as they walk in an old river town, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 42 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 13, down from 50 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases were five, the same as yesterday, the city government said on Thursday.

No new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to zero cases the day before.

Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 13, unchanged from a day earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bernard Orr and Wang Jing; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.