Shanghai reports 47 asymptomatic, 2 symptomatic COVID cases for Oct 13















SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 47 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 13, up from 44 a day earlier, while two local symptomatic cases were reported, down from three the previous day, the city government said on Friday.

Two cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with two the day before.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 13, unchanged from a day earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.