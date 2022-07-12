Shanghai reports 54 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 5 symptomatic for July 11

People line up to get tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a nucleic acid testing site in Shanghai, China July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 54 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 11, down from 63 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases fell to five from six, the city government said on Tuesday.

Three new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to one case a day before.

Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 11, unchanged from a day earlier.

Reporting by Bernard Orr and Wang Jing; Editing by Tom Hogue

