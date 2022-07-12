1 minute read
Shanghai reports 54 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 5 symptomatic for July 11
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SHANGHAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 54 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for July 11, down from 63 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases fell to five from six, the city government said on Tuesday.
Three new cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared to one case a day before.
Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related deaths for July 11, unchanged from a day earlier.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bernard Orr and Wang Jing; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.