Shanghai reports 6 new COVID-related deaths for May 9

A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing, outside a closed entrance of a building during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial and commercial centre of Shanghai reported six new COVID 19-related deaths on May 9, down from 11 a day earlier, the city's health authority said on Tuesday.

Shanghai reported 2,780 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 9, down from 3,625 a day earlier. Confirmed symptomatic cases also fell to 234, from 322 the previous day.

The city is battling China's biggest coronavirus outbreak, with most of the city's 25 million residents under some form of lockdown.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Stanway and Wang Jing; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.