Shanghai reports 77 symptomatic, 746 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 16

Police and security members in protective suits stand outside cordoned off food stores following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 746 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 16, down from 869 a day earlier, data released on Tuesday showed.

Confirmed symptomatic cases rose to 77 from 69 the previous day.

There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, same as reported a day earlier. The city reported one new COVID-19 related death, compared with four a day earlier.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom

