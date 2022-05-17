1 minute read
Shanghai reports 77 symptomatic, 746 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 16
SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 746 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 16, down from 869 a day earlier, data released on Tuesday showed.
Confirmed symptomatic cases rose to 77 from 69 the previous day.
There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, same as reported a day earlier. The city reported one new COVID-19 related death, compared with four a day earlier.
Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
