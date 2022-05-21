Shanghai reports 84 symptomatic, 784 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 20

A worker in a protective suit disinfects a person during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 20, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

May 21 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 784 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 20, up from 770 a day earlier.

Confirmed symptomatic cases fell to 84 from 88 the previous day, the city's government said in a statement on Saturday.

There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, down from three a day earlier. The city reported one new COVID-19 related death, compared with zero the previous day.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista in Beijing; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.