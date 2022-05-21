1 minute read
Shanghai reports 84 symptomatic, 784 asymptomatic COVID cases for May 20
May 21 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai reported 784 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 20, up from 770 a day earlier.
Confirmed symptomatic cases fell to 84 from 88 the previous day, the city's government said in a statement on Saturday.
There were zero cases found outside quarantined areas, down from three a day earlier. The city reported one new COVID-19 related death, compared with zero the previous day.
Reporting by Eduardo Baptista in Beijing; Editing by Sandra Maler
