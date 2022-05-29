Shanghai reports 93 new local asymptomatic COVID cases, 29 symptomatic cases for May 28

Residents chat through gaps in barriers at a closed residential area during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING, May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported 93 new domestically transmitted asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 28, down from 131 a day earlier, while local symptomatic cases also fell to 29 from 39, the city government said on Sunday.

One new case were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as May 27.

Shanghai recorded zero COVID-19-related death for May 28, unchanged from a day earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Beijing newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.