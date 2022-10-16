Shanghai reports no symptomatic, 32 asymptomatic COVID cases for Oct 16















BEIJING, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai reported no new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Oct. 16, the same as a day earlier, and 32 local asymptomatic cases, up from 28 the previous day, the city government said on Monday.

No cases were reported outside quarantined areas, the same as the previous day.

Shanghai recorded no COVID-19-related deaths for Oct. 16, unchanged from a day earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.