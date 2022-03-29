Shanghai reports record asymptomatic COVID cases as lockdowns enter 2nd day

A man stands on a bank of the Huangpu river in Pudong, amid the lockdown in the Pudong area, to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 4,381 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 96 symptomatic cases for March 28, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

That compared with 3,450 new asymptomatic cases and 50 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing over a nine-day period. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Samuel Shen and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.