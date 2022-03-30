Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29

Parents stand behind a tape line as they deliver bags to children at a school under lockdown, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China March 10, 2022. REUTERS/David Stanway

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai reported a record 5,656 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 326 symptomatic cases for March 29, the city government said on its official WeChat account on Wednesday.

That compared with 4,381 new asymptomatic cases and 96 new cases with symptoms reported a day earlier.

Shanghai on Sunday announced a two-stage lockdown of the city of 26 million people to carry out COVID-19 testing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.