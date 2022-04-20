Shanghai sees 7 COVID deaths on Tuesday

A worker in protective suit rests on a street during a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Shanghai, China, April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI, April 20 (Reuters) - The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai said on Wednesday seven people infected with COVID-19 died on the previous day.

On Monday too the city recorded seven deaths from the virus.

Shanghai reported 16,407 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for April 19, down from 17,332 on the previous day.

Symptomatic cases stood at 2,494, down from 3,084.

The city found 390 cases outside of quarantined areas.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Wang Jing in Shanghai; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.