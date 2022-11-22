Shanghai to tighten COVID rules for people entering the city















HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China's financial hub Shanghai said on Tuesday it will tighten rules for people entering the city from Nov. 24 to combat the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

People who have stayed in Shanghai for less than five days will not be allowed to enter public places from Nov. 24, according to a statement published by the Shanghai government.

Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Ella Cao; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.