People dine outdoors at a restaurant during the Dragon Boat Festival, the first public holiday in the city since the lockdown for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted, in Shanghai, China June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Xihao Jiang

BEIJING, June 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai will gradually resume dining-in at restaurants from June 29 in low-risk areas and areas without any community-level spread of COVID-19 during the previous week，a Shanghai government official said on Sunday.

The Chinese econonic hub lifted a two month city-wide lockdown on June 1, but many establishments have remained unable to offer indoor dining since mid-March.

Shanghai reported no new locally transmitted cases - either symptomatic or asymptomatic - for June 24 and June 25.

