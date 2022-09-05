1 minute read
Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 4
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 4, down from 89 day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Monday.
Of Sunday's local infections, 50 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 21 were asymptomatic in the city that will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday. read more
Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill
