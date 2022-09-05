Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 4

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs at a nucleic acid testing site at the Software Park in Nanshan district, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 2, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton

SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sept. 4, down from 89 day earlier, the Health Commission of Guangdong Province said on Monday.

Of Sunday's local infections, 50 were confirmed to be symptomatic, while 21 were asymptomatic in the city that will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday. read more

Reporting by Wang Jing and Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill

