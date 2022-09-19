1 minute read
Shenzhen reports no new local COVID cases for Sept 18
SHANGHAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Sunday, down from one symptomatic case and one asymptomatic case a day earlier, the Shenzhen Health authority said on Monday.
Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill
