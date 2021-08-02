Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Shooting-Reitz primed for title defence in 25m rapid fire pistol

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rio Games champion Christian Reitz looked primed to defend his title in the men's 25-metre rapid fire pistol event of the Tokyo Olympics after topping the two-stage qualifying round on Monday.

The German, who had scored 296 points in Sunday's first stage, shot 291 in the second to aggregate 587 and finish on top.

Mirroring the Rio final results, 2016 silver medallist Jean Quiquampoix finished second, one behind Reitz, at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Rio bronze medallist Li Yuehong of China grabbed the sixth and final place to stay on course for a second Olympic medal.

South Korean Han Dae-yoon, world champion Lin Junmion of China, and 2012 London gold medallist Leuris Pupo of Cuba also qualified for the final.

Clement Bessaguet, who led after the first qualifying stage, finished tied with Li at 582 but the Chinese advanced having registered six more hits in the X ring than his French rival.

"It wasn't the result I was expecting. I'm very disappointed. I came here to win," Bessaguet said.

