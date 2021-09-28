Skip to main content

China

Singapore to host centralised Suzuki Cup

1 minute read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore will be the venue for Southeast Asia's Suzuki Cup, organisers said on Tuesday.

The tournament, which features the 11 countries in the Asean region, was held on a home-and-away basis in 2018 but will be played in a centralised format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition has already been delayed by a year after being postponed because of coronavirus restrictions.

Defending champions Vietnam have been drawn to play Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos in Group B.

Hosts Singapore are in Group A and will meet Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the winner of a playoff featuring Brunei and Timor Leste.

The opening game will be on Dec. 5 with the final scheduled for Jan. 1.

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

