Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Temasek, DBS to launch $500 mln debt financing platform

2 minute read

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia's biggest lender DBS Group Ltd (DBSM.SI) and Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (TEM.UL)will jointly launch a $500 million debt financing platform, joining a growing trend by banks and investment funds offering debt funding.

Headquartered in Singapore, EvolutionX will provide financing to growth stage technology-enabled companies across Asia, with a focus on China, India, and Southeast Asia, DBS and Temasek said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Apart from helping founder entrepreneurs avoid dilution of share equity in the company's initial stages of development, growth debt also serves as a complementary tool to tide these companies, which are often cash strapped," Tan Su Shan, group head of institutional banking at DBS said in a statement.

A record number of start-ups have sprouted up in Southeast Asia's key hubs of Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam over the past couple of years but venture debt is still in its infancy as firms mainly depend on equity financing.

Temasek already has a joint venture with United Overseas Bank (UOBH.SI) providing debt financing to startups.

Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by James Pearson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 5:04 AM UTCChina reports 64 new COVID-19 cases as Delta resurgence continues in Nanjing

China reported on Friday 64 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 29, compared with 49 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

ChinaU.S. voices concern over harassment of media covering China floods
ChinaSamoa's new leader confirms scrapping of China-funded port
ChinaU.S. congressmen call on Hilton to cut link to Xinjiang project
ChinaDidi Global denies media report it plans to go private after $4.4 bln New York IPO