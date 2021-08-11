Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

Sinopharm drops plan to take China Traditional Chinese Medicine private

1 minute read

A logo of Sinopharm is pictured during a government-organised visit to the production line of COVID-19 vaccine by Beijing Institute of Biological Products of Sinopharm's China National Biotec Group (CNBG), in Beijing, China February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Aug 11 (Reuters) - China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings (0570.HK) said on Wednesday its parent Sinopharm had decided not to proceed with a possible privatisation of the Chinese medicine maker.

Earlier this year, Reuters had reported that a consortium led by Sinopharm planned to take China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings (China TCM) private, in a deal that valued the firm at least $3.3 billion at the time. read more

China TCM also said the offer period in relation to the possible privatisation ended on Aug. 11.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 7:42 AM UTCChina's COVID outbreak hitting services sector, travel, hospitality

China's tighter social restrictions to fight its latest COVID-19 outbreak, now in its fourth week and involving more than a dozen cities, are hitting the services sector especially travel and hospitality in the world's second-largest economy.

ChinaTop public relations director at Chinese social media giant Weibo arrested
ChinaHuman rights claims undermine China's investment abroad, report finds
ChinaBoeing 737 MAX test plane takes flight in China - Flightradar24
ChinaExclusive: IKEA's malls arm branches out into housing with new centre in China