Six Shanghai districts reach 'zero-COVID' status

A delivery courier in a protective suit delivers goods at a locked down residential compound, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, during the Labour Day holiday in Shanghai, China April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

BEIJING, May 1 (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai has reined in COVID transmission risks at the community level, excluding cases in quarantine centres, with six of its 16 districts attaining zero-COVID status, an official said on Sunday.

This status is achieved when a district has three consecutive days with no new daily increases in infections, city government official Gu Honghui told a news conference.

Public transport will be allowed to resume in five of the six districts, a city health official added, but did not say when.

Despite the fall in transmissions, Shanghai will launch a new round of citywide PCR and antigen tests from Sunday until May 7, Gu added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Jing Xu in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.