S.Korea conservative opposition candidate Yoon wins presidential election -Yonhap

1 minute read

Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential election candidate of South Korea's main opposition People Power Party (PPP), gestures during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's conservative opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol won Wednesday's election, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party candidate, held a news conference conceding his defeat and congratulating Yoon.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Chris Reese

