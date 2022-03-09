1 minute read
S.Korea conservative opposition candidate Yoon wins presidential election -Yonhap
SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's conservative opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol won Wednesday's election, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
Lee Jae-myung, the ruling party candidate, held a news conference conceding his defeat and congratulating Yoon.
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Chris Reese
